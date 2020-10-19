Osmania University and JNTU-Hyderabad postpone exams due to rains

Several students had taken to social media asking Telangana Minister KTR to intervene as the city is reeling from heavy rains and subsequent flash floods.

In a last minute update, Osmania University (OU) and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad (JNTUH) universities postponed exams scheduled for the next few days for the Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) exams for students as many areas in the city are reeling from heavy rainfall and subsequent flash floods.

Scores of students had appealed to the government and Minister K Taraka Ramarao (KTR) to postpone their ongoing exams. Students took to social media and shared pictures of flood-affected areas in Hyderabad, stating that they are not in a position to travel to a designated centre in the city to write the exams. The students also asked how exams can be held at a time when several areas in the city are under water due to flash floods following the heavy rainfall.

In response to a student’s tweet, the Minister requested Education Minister Sabitha Reddy and JNTUH Vice-Chancellor Jayesh Ranjan to respond to the students’ requests. In response, Jayesh Ranjan stated in a tweet that all the UG and PG regular and supplementary exams of JNTUH, which were scheduled to be held on October 19 and 20, have been postponed.

Later, JNTUH also released an official statement. “All the Principals of JNTU-H constituent and affiliated colleges are informed to note that all the UG and PG regular and supplementary examinations of JNTUH scheduled on 19th and 20th October have been postponed due forecast of heavy rains. The revised date of examination would be intimated later. However, there is no change in the schedule of other examinations.”

Similarly, Osmania University also announced that it has postponed all exams scheduled to be held on October 19, 20 and 21. Meanwhile, exams that are scheduled from October 22 will be held as per the schedule, according to the OU Controller of Examinations.

Officials on Sunday had asked the citizens of Hyderabad to remain indoors and postpone travel plans till rains abate, as the Indian Meteorological Department predicted more rains for the city in the coming days. The IMD has predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated places over Hyderabad until October 21 and had issued an orange alert for district administration for Sunday.