‘Optimistic that I will recover’: Tamannaah tests positive for coronavirus

The actor issued a statement on Twitter on Monday night.

news Coronavirus

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia announced on Monday that she has tested positive for the coronavirus. In a statement on Twitter, she said that she had experienced a “mild fever” last week, after which she was diagnosed with the disease. She is currently self-isolating, she noted.

She noted that she had contracted the virus even though “my team and I have been very disciplined on set.” The actor, who was reportedly working on a web series, was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad and is now being discharged.

“After undertaking the mandatory tests, I was diagnosed as COVID-19 positive. I admitted myself into a private hospital in Hyderabad to mitigate adverse health outcomes and after being under the care of expert medical professionals I am now being discharged.”

“It has been a strenuous week but I feel relatively well. I am optimistic that I will recover fully from the health peril which is distressing so many people around the world,” the statement continued.

“For the present, I will be self-isolating as advised. A big virtual hug to everyone for their love, concern and positivity.”

On August 26, the actor had posted that her parents had tested positive for the coronavirus after showing mild COVID-19 symptoms. “The rest of the family members, including myself and the staff have tested negative,” she said at the time. "The necessary authorities have been updated of their situation and we are complying with the precautionary guidelines."

“By the Grace of God they are coping well and all your prayers and blessings will put them on the road to recovery," she added.

Tamannaah is reportedly awaiting the release of her Bollywood film Bole Chudiyan, alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She is also working on the Telugu film Seetimaar, which features Gopichand in the lead role.