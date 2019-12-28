Oppo Reno 3, Reno 3 Pro launched in China with 12GB RAM, quad cam setup

Phones

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has launched its latest Reno range flagship devices, the Oppo Reno 3 and the Oppo Reno 3 Pro. These are successors to the Oppo Reno 2 series.

In terms of their specifications, the higher Oppo Reno 3 Pro sports a 6.5-inch full HD+ AMOLED display. The display screen has a refresh rate of 90Hz and gets protection from Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The processor on this device is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765SoC. There is a huge 12GB RAM support.

The optics section in the Oppo Reno 3 Pro has a quad camera setup in the rear with a 48MP primary sensor. The other cameras in the configuration are an 8MP ultra wide-angle sensor, a 13MP telephoto lens and a 2MP monochrome sensor. The punch hole in the front screen houses a 32MP selfie camera as well.

The battery under the hood is 4,025mAh. The battery is supported by Vooc Flash Charge 4.0. The sensors and communications options are complete.

There’s an Oppo Reno 3 Pro Pantone Edition as well.

The Oppo Reno 3 has almost identical specifications, in some cases better even. The display is marginally smaller at 6.4 inches. The rest of the display features are the same as the Oppo Reno 3 Pro. The processor is different; its an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 1000L 5G. The same 12GB RAM supports the processor.

In the camera section, a similar quad camera setup is in the rear but the primary sensor is a 60MP shooter. The front camera for selfies housed in a waterdrop notch is 32MP in size. There is no difference in the battery either; the same 4,025mAh battery with the Vooc Flash Charge 4.0 support powers the device.

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro and the Oppo Reno 3 have been launched in China now and their prices are CNY3.999 (about Rs 40,000) and CNY3,399 (Rs 34,000) respectively. These are starting prices and the higher versions will be priced more.

There is as yet no indication as when the devices will be released for the Indian market and what the prices would be here. Oppo will definitely launch them here.