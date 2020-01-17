Oppo F15 with 6.4-inch AMOLED display, VOOC 3.0 fast charging launched in India

The sale is scheduled for January 24 and can be bought from Flipkart, Amazon and Oppo’s site as well as offline retail outlets.

Atom Smartphones

Oppo has launched a new phone for the Indian market, the Oppo F15 with some more than decent specifications. Unless you are a diehard fan of the Qualcomm processor, you should find this smartphone quite attractive at the price point it is being offered, below ₹20,000.

First, a look at the specifications of the Oppo F15: The device comes with a 6.4inch AMOLED display. This is a full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1080x2400 pixels. The screen gets protection from Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The aspect ratio is 20:9 and the features include an in-display fingerprint. The Oppo 15 comes with a MediaTek Helio P70 (MT6771V) SoC, paired with Mali G72 MP3 GPU. The RAM is 8GB with an onboard storage of 128GB. The RAM is of the LPDDR4x type. The Android Pie version 9 with the ColorOS 6.1.2 skin as the user interface runs this device.

The optics department has a quad camera setup, with a 48MP primary shooter. An ultrawide 8MP sensor is the secondary camera in this setup. There are 2 x 2MP sensors, in addition to these, their main function being to capture portrait and monochrome shots.

The front camera is a 16MP sensor. As indicated, there is an under-display fingerprint sensor. The battery is 4,000mAh with VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology.

The connectivity options in the device include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and there is a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, pedometer, and a proximity sensor.

Some special features include gaming features such as Game Boost 2.0, Gaming Voice Changer, and In-Game Noise Cancelling Effects.

There two colours in which the phone is being sold are Lightening Black and Unicorn White.

The Oppo F15 will be sold in the Indian market at ₹19,990. The sale is scheduled for January 24 and can be bought from Flipkart, Amazon and Oppo’s site as well as offline retail outlets.