Oommen Chandy rejects rumours that he will contest from Thiruvananthapuram

No question of shifting from Puthuppally, says Oommen Chandy.

Senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy on Saturday dismissed reports that he was likely to shift from his traditional bastion, Puthuppally, which he has been representing in the state assembly for 51 years, in the coming polls in Kerala. Speaking to reporters, he said, "There is no question of shifting from Puthuppally." Some reports had claimed that he will contest from Thiruvananthapuram's Nemom, which is a a BJP stronghold.

"My life has blended with Puthuppally. Till the end of my life there will be no change," the former chief minister, who has been representing theconstituency in Kottayam since 1970, said.

Later, in a statement, Chandy said even before talks have commenced with regard to candidates in the coming assembly polls, reports regarding his candidature have surfaced, which should end immediately.

Congress High Command and KPCC leadership will decide about candidates, he said.

Reports in a section of the media had alleged that Chandy was likely to be fielded from nearby Nemom,the lone seat from where BJP has won in the 2016 assembly polls.

Asked about the possibility of Chandy being fielded from a constituency other than Puthuppally, KPCC president, Mullapally Ramachandran, said in Vatakara that Chandy, who is heading a key AICC appointed panel for the state assembly polls, was a leader who would win handsdown from any constituency he contests.