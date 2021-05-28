ONV Cultural Academy to reconsider award to Vairamuthu after massive row

Many voices from the Malayalam film industry had questioned the jury’s decision to give the award to Vairamuthu, who has been accused of sexual harassment by around 17 women.

The ONV Cultural Academy, which had earlier decided to give this year’s ONV Kurup literary award to poet-lyricist Vairamuthu, has said that it will re-examine the decision. The Academy’s decision to give the award, instituted in the name of Jnanpith-award winning poet ONV Kurup, to the controversial lyricist, who has been accused of sexual harassment by around 17 women, was criticised massively. The decision to reconsider giving the award to Vairamuthu was made on the advice of the jury, said a statement released by the academy on May 28.

The decision of the academy to give Vairamuthu the award was announced on May 26, and had been criticised, with many publicly opposing the decision. In a statement issued on May 28, ONV Cultural Academy chairman and renowned Malayalam movie director Adoor Goaplakrishan said that they will reconsider the decision. Earlier, Adoor Gopalakrishnan had backed Vairamuthu, stating that the award is given for excellence in writing and not after examining a person's character. “Vairamuthu was considered by the jury for his excellent writing. I do not know if the jury knows he is a person facing such charges. My personal opinion is that awards should not be decided on the basis of character. As chairman of the Cultural Society, I do not interfere in the decisions of the jury,” he had said to Malayalam web portal The Cue.

Many voices from the Malayalam film industry, who are members of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) had questioned the jury’s decision to confer the award on the poet who has faced a slew of allegations of sexual harassment from many women, including singer Chinmayi. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is the Chief Patron of the Academy. Well-known writer MT Vasudevan Nair and singer KJ Yesudas are the patrons. It came as a shock for many that the Academy, which many well-known personalities are part of, decided to give the award to Vairamuthu.

