Only migrant workers to travel to Andhra, Jagan asks other natives to stay put

The state government has made arrangements to quarantine upto 1 lakh people as the Union government has allowed interstate travel of those stranded in other states.

Coronavirus Lockdown

With the Centre relaxing restrictions on interstate travel for migrant workers from Monday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan has appealed to other natives of the state to remain where they are and to avoid rushing to the state borders.

Noting that the relaxation was primarily meant for migrant workers as per the Centreâ€™s guidelines, CM Jagan asked others to avoid travelling to help contain the spread of COVID-19. However, the Centre said that the interstate travel will be allowed so that migrant workers, students, tourists and others stranded due to the lockdown can reach their homes.

At a review meeting to assess the COVID-19 situation, Jagan said that with the large numbers of migrant workers returning to Andhra Pradesh, providing quarantine facilities for them has become a major challenge for the state government.

Addressing the media on Sunday, state Minister for Health Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani) said that nine special trains are being arranged for the workers, and provisions will be made for their meals in the meantime as well.

Additional quarantine facilities are being arranged for the incoming population, and around 1 lakh beds across the state are already available to accommodate them, he said. Beds have also been set up at village secretariat buildings, and officials are trying to ensure that all arrangements, including sanitation and food, are in place by the time people reach Andhra from other states.

It was earlier announced that all those who return to Andhra Pradesh will be screened for COVID-19 before being sent to home quarantine or to state-run quarantine centres.

Earlier, when the lockdown was first announced, hundreds of people tried to enter Andhra from Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. While some of them were moved to quarantine centres in Andhra Pradesh, many others were not allowed to enter the state. Lack of clear communication had led to hundreds of people crowding together at border checkposts, stranded for hours.

Read:

Village secretariats in Andhra to quarantine citizens who return to state

Kakinada man caught transporting 30 litres of country-made liquor in food delivery bag