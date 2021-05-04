Only admit patients with moderate, severe symptoms: Telangana directs private hospitals

Private hospitals have also been directed to keep a display board at the entrance giving updated details regarding the availability of oxygen beds, ICU beds, etc.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

As the number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana continues to rise, the state government has asked private hospitals with COVID-19 treatment facilities to admit only those patients with "moderate and severe symptoms".

A notification in this regard was issued by the stateâ€™s Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao on May 4. The notification said that the decision was made after taking the rise in COVID-19 cases in the state into cognisance. And that, "mild and asymptomatic cases having oxygen saturation at room air of more than 94% are recommended for home/ institutional isolation in covid care centers."

The Director of Public Health also directed private hospitals to admit only those patients with moderate/severe symptoms and said the hospitals should not wait or ask for COVID-19 test results. The Director of Public Health further asked the private hospitals to keep a display board at the entrance of the hospitals giving updated details regarding the availability of regular beds, oxygen beds, ICU beds (Ventilator/CPAP) on a real-time basis.

As per the media bulletin released on May 4 by the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, the state saw 6,876 new cases and reported a total of 79,520 active cases with 59 fatalities.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a review with senior IAS officers and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Zonal Commissioners and superintendents of hospitals within the GHMC limits on COVID-19 crisis management.

Somesh Kumar asked the officials to increase COVID-19 beds in Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) Sarojini Devi Hospital,TIMS and King Koti hospitals beside other area hospitals. He also directed the authorities to conduct a cleanliness drive in all the Government Hospitals, and Urban Primary Health Centers to maintain hygienic conditions.

After Eatala Rajender was fired from his position as the stateâ€™s Health Minister, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) appointed officials in the CM office, who along with the Chief Secretary, would make reports related to COVID-19 developments to him. In April, CM KCR tested positive for COVID-19 and was treated by a team of doctors at his farmhouse in Erravalli.

Read:

GHMC starts helpline for COVID-19 patients, but only for medical kits and advice

Eight Asiatic lions at Hyderabad zoo test positive for coronavirus