OnePlus unveils ‘Warp Charge 65’, promises a day’s power in 15 minutes

The Warp Charge 65 will debut on the OnePlus 8T, which is set to launch on October 14.

Atom Tech Shorts

The new OnePlus 8T, which is all set to release on October 14 will charge from zero to full in under 40 minutes, the company claimed on Friday. The company announced its latest charging technology, Warp Charge 65, which it says is its fastest charging solution debuting on the OnePlus 8T 5G flagship smartphone.

According to OnePlus, Warp Charge 65 not only doubles the charge speed of its predecessor the OnePlus 7T, but is also capable of charging the 4500mAh battery to almost 58% in just 15 minutes and fully charge it in 39 minutes. The Warp Charge 65 has a new twin-battery configuration which allows the OnePlus 8T to charge more than twice as fast as the Warp Charge 30T in OnePlus 7T.

This new setup allows the twin-batteries to charge at more than 30 watts simultaneously while staying cool even when using the phone. The Warp Charge 65 power adapter is designed to allow compatibility with other devices as it features a dual-end USB-C port design which supports all previous OnePlus charging protocols. The device supports up to 45W PD charging, providing users with the ability to juice up multiple supporting devices such as laptops or tablets.

On top of the already secure chip framework, OnePlus added an additional encryption chip to the charger and cable and 12 temperature sensors in the phone to allow OnePlus devices to charge ‘intelligently and efficiently’ in different situations.

Furthermore, a new heat dissipation system has been included in the OnePlus 8T to keep the charging temperature at a comfortable level. According to the company, these features ensure that Warp Charge 65 is not only fast but also safe to use at any time.

"Charging should be quick and simple to help make your digital life as burdenless as possible. With OnePlus’ focus on delivering a fast and smooth flagship experience, we changed our approach to fast charging with the OnePlus 8T 5G. Our new Warp Charge 65 technology will continue to transform the way people think about charging,” Pete Lau, CEO of OnePlus said in a statement.

The OnePlus 8T will launch in India through an online stream that will begin at 7 30pm IST on the OnePlus India website. The phone will be available for pre-booking from September 25.