OnePlus unveils its largest experience store globally in Hyderabad

The store, called ‘OnePlus Nizam Palace’, is located at the Himayat Nagar and is spread across 16,000 square feet.

Atom OnePlus

Chinese technology major OnePlus has unveiled its largest OnePlus Experience store in the world in Hyderabad on Wednesday. The store, called ‘OnePlus Nizam Palace’, is located at the Himayat Nagar and is spread across 16,000 square feet. The newly launched OnePlus 8T will be available at the OnePlus Nizam Palace starting October 5.

It also includes a large customer service centre with dedicated glass cubicles for customers to meet and consult service executives, thus ensuring transparency in the service provided. OnePlus said in a statement that the new OnePlus Nizam Palace is a part of the company’s strategy to enhance its offline presence using an omni-channel strategy. OnePlus also announced that it will invest Rs 100 crore towards deeper market penetration across omni-channel retail business.

This also includes extending the brand’s premium offline experience beyond metro cities and expanding to the interior regions through new retail partnerships. Additionally, the brand aims to cover 100 cities through its service center network in the next year.

OnePlus is currently present in over 5000 offline stores including partnered stores across India

Speaking of the design of the store, OnePlus said that the OnePlus Nizam Palace flaunts a distinctive architectural design.

“The outer aluminium facade symbolizes a bright and lustrous future. And the red brick wall beneath represents the brand’s loyal, rooted community, depicting its strong foundation cemented by the brand’s impenetrable core values,” the company said in a statement.

The Experience Store features interactive desks for product catalogues and horizontal LED walls showcasing the latest #ShotOnOnePlus content by the community across India using OnePlus devices.

In addition, the store exhibits unique visual display elements showcasing the newly launched OnePlus 8T 5G.

Addressing the launch of the new OnePlus Nizam Palace, Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India, said, “The new OnePlus Nizam Palace sets a new benchmark in the retail segment redefining how consumers experience the premium OnePlus offerings. And it brings us even closer to our community members. Retail store launches in India usually entail the presence of celebrities to unveil the new stores. At OnePlus, our community served as our most valuable celebrities and brand ambassadors who unveiled this special Experience store for us. We look forward to successfully serving the needs of our community with the new store while placing the safety of our community and team at utmost priority.”

In line with the store launch, OnePlus said that it has deployed stringent safety and hygiene practices while adhering to the government protocol. These health safety measures include thorough sanitization of store premises, social distancing measures, frequent staff temperature checks as well as mandatory use of masks.