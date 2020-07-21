OnePlus Nord launched in India with quad camera setup starting at Rs 24,999

In a first for OnePlus, the Nord will come with a dual selfie camera.

Atom Tech Shorts

In a first-of-its-kind smartphone launch, OnePlus launched its affordable smartphone line ‘OnePlus Nord’ via augmented reality. The OnePlus Nord will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G mobile platform, a quad camera setup and will be a 5G device. In a first for OnePlus, the Nord will come with a dual selfie camera.

The OnePlus Nord is a 6.44-inch device with a Fluid AMOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate, which OnePlus claims delivers an immersive viewing experience and an improved response time for snappy touch feedback.

Nord is powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon 765G 5G mobile platform, which totes improved CPU speeds, 30% faster graphics rendering than its predecessor. With up to 12GB of boosted RAM, Nord users will be able to experience more powerful gaming and seamless multitasking.



Like the flagship OnePlus 8 Series, Nord comes pre-installed with OxygenOS 10.5, OnePlus’s latest and fastest software yet. OxygenOS 10.5 comes complete with features such as Dark Mode, Zen Mode, and a full set of customization options that let users tweak everything from icon shapes to fingerprint animations.

Camera

OnePlus Nord features the same 48 MP Sony IMX586 sensor like the OnePlus 8, along with a large f/1.75 aperture to let in a generous amount of light and optical image stabilization (OIS) to reduce blur and shakiness in both photos and videos. In addition, Nord comes with an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a macro camera, and a depth sensor to provide a versatile and diverse photography experience.

The Nord also comes with Nightscape feature, available on both the rear main lens and ultra-wide angle. With Nightscape, the company said that the OnePlus Nord will take up to nine different pictures at varying exposures and weave them together in seconds to produce clearer, brighter, and more dramatic photos in low light.

On the front, there will be a 32-megapixel main camera, the highest resolution front camera on any OnePlus phone. The main front camera also supports high-quality video capture at 4K up to 60 fps. The 8 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera offers a 105-degree field of view, allowing users to take group selfies.

OnePlus Nord comes with a 4,115 mAh battery that supports OnePlus’ signature Warp Charge 30T. OnePlus claims that the Warp Charge 30T will take Nord’s battery from empty to 70% in just half an hour and charging speeds won’t be throttled when scrolling through social media or playing intensive games.

“Nord guarantees the same industry-leading quality that users expect from OnePlus, and has been subject to the same meticulous and rigorous laboratory tests as all other OnePlus devices,” the company said in a statement.

Similar to OnePlus flagship devices, OnePlus Nord will receive two years of software updates and three years of security updates.

Pricing and availability

OnePlus Nord is available in two colors – Blue Marble and Gray Onyx and will be available on nord.oneplus.com beginning August 4 in Europe and India.



Prior to open sale, the OnePlus Nord will be available in OnePlus’ first ever virtual pop up starting 21 July 2020.

The OnePlus Nord 6GB RAM, 64GB internal storage variant in Gray Onyx comes for Rs 24,999, while the 8GB/128GB variant comes for Rs 27,999 in both the colours. The highest variant is the 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage one prices at Rs 29,999. However, the Rs 24,999 variant will be available in India only in early September.

The OnePlus Nord will also be open for pre-booking starting 22 July in OnePlus Experience Stores and starting 28th July on Amazon.in. The OnePlus Nord will also be available in an exclusive Early Access sale for OnePlus Red Cable Club members on 3 August 2020 on oneplus.in and OnePlus exclusive offline stores.

Oneplus is also giving smartphone buyers various offers such as upto 6 months of no-cost EMI on purchase of the OnePlus Nord for users that pre-book on Amazon, Jio benefits worth upto Rs 6000, among others.