OnePlus’ new affordable smartphone product line to be called ‘OnePlus Nord’

The first device under the OnePlus Nord line will be available in Europe and India.

Atom Tech Shorts

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has unveiled that its new affordable smartphone product line will be called OnePlus Nord and will first come to India and Europe. This comes after OnePlus maintained its brand as a premium smartphone maker.

“OnePlus Nord will be the company’s first smartphone product line that will make the premium OnePlus experience accessible to more users,” OnePlus said in a statement.

OnePlus says that OnePlus Nord follows OnePlus’ new global business strategy, which includes introducing new products at more affordable price segments. The new product line also addresses feedback from OnePlus’ growing community of users, who, the company says, have shown a strong desire for a more affordable smartphone that incorporates OnePlus’ flagship-level product and user experience standards.

OnePlus revealed in a documentary on its journey that it released on Tuesday that the OnePlus Nord will be priced under $500 (around Rs 37,700).

While the first device under the OnePlus Nord line will be available in Europe and India, a select number of users in North America will also get a chance to experience the new device through a highly limited beta program after launch.

Pete Lau, Founder and CEO of OnePlus, said, “Launching the OnePlus Nord product line marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for OnePlus. The ‘Never Settle’ spirit is centred around sharing the best technology and products with the world, but it is also about challenging ourselves and going beyond our comfort zone. We are immensely proud of our flagship products and will continue to create more tech-leading flagships for our users. Now we are excited to share the OnePlus experience with even more users around the world through this new product line.”

This announcement comes days ahead of OnePlus India launching its affordable smart TVs. Last week, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said that the upcoming mid-range OnePlus TV in India will be lighter than the OnePlus 8 smartphone.

In terms of screen-to-body ratio, the new mid-range segment OnePlus TV is up to 95 per cent, one of the highest if not the highest at this price point, Lau said in a statement.