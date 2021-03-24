OnePlus launches flagship 9 series: All you need to know

The USP of this line is the camera, with the company partnering with renowned camera manufacturer Hasselblad.

Smartphone maker OnePlus on Tuesday launched its latest flagship series — the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, along with the much-anticipated OnePlus Watch. The USP of this line is the camera, with the company partnering with renowned camera manufacturer Hasselblad. Hasselblad is popular for its collaboration with NASA, and was the first camera on the moon.

The 9 series offers the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile platform, Fluid Display 2.0 with a DisplayMate A+ rating, Warp Charge 65T and Warp Charge 50 Wireless.

“The OnePlus 9 Series represents a key milestone for OnePlus flagship smartphones. Co-developed with Hasselblad, the new Hasselblad Camera for Mobile will give users the ability to capture their own iconic moments with more accurate colors and premium image quality,” said Pete Lau, Founder, CEO and Chief Product Officer of OnePlus.

OnePlus 9

The OnePlus 9 is a 5G-ready device sporting a 6.55-inch fluid display with a 120 Hz AMOLED panel and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. The highlight of the device is its Hasselblad Camera. The triple camera setup comprises a 50 megapixel ultrawide camera, a 1/1.56” Sony IMX766 sensor, 2x2 OCL, 12-bit RAW, dual native ISO and 3-HDR. It also comes with a dedicated monochrome camera. It has Natural Color Calibration, and OnePlus claims that the triple camera system gives users the power to capture images with some of the most natural color on any mobile device.

The OnePlus 9 is equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery, and comes with Warp Charge 65T. This, according to the company, can charge the device from 1-100% in 29 minutes. The device will come in three colours — Winter Mist, Arctic Sky and Astral Black.

It comes with a turbo Boost 3.0 memory optimisation to keep more than 25% more apps open in the background than before with the help of RAM compression.

For gamers, the Pro Gaming Mode blocks app notifications, calls and other distractions. For overheating issues, OnePlus has a five-layer gaming-grade cooling system called OnePlus Cool for heat dissipation.

It also lets users access multiple voice assistants at the same time.

The OnePlus 9 will go on sale on April 15, and is priced at Rs 49,999 for 8GB RAM + 128 GB and Rs 54,999 for 12GB RAM + 256 GB.

OnePlus 9 Pro

Similar in specs to the OnePlus 9, the OnePlus 9 Pro comes with a 48MP main triple camera with a IMX789 sensor with an 1/1.4” sensor. It can shoot in 12-bit RAW, dual native ISO, and DOL-HDR. It comes with a 50MP ultra-wide camera and uses a freeform lens to correct incoming light, bringing distortion at the edge of photos down to around 1%.

The ultra-wide camera also allows you to capture high quality macro photos, and can focus from as close as 4 cm away from your subject.

The 8MP telephoto camera on the OnePlus 9 Pro offers 3.3x (77mm) zoom with OIS to reduce blur, maxing out at 30x digital zoom. This too has a dedicated monochrome camera.

It can shoot videos in 4K 120fps and 8k 30fps. Users can also shoot in 12-bit RAW format for 64-times the color compared with 10-bit RAW traditionally found in other smartphones.

It comes with a Fluid Display 2.0 120 Hz, and is also equipped with Snapdragon 888.

It comes in three colours — Morning Mist, Pine Green and Stellar Black – and has an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. OnePlus 9 Pro will go on sale on April 1, and is priced at Rs 64,999 for the 8+128GB and Rs 69,999 for the 12+128GB.

OnePlus 9R

The 9R is an India specific device touted to be a mid-range device. It comes with Snapdragon 870 and a 120 Hz OLED panel. This too, like the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, comes with a cooling system. Unlike the 9, the OnePlus 9R has a quad-camera setup, equipped with the IMX586 main camera sensor co-engineered with Sony, and a 123° ultra-wide camera.

“The OnePlus 9R camera setup also comes suited with a hybrid OIS and EIS solution ensuring remarkably smooth video footage,” OnePlus said. It comes in Lake Blue and Carbon Black.

The OnePlus 9R is priced at Rs 39,999 for 8GB + 128GB and Rs 43,999 for 12GB + 256GB.

OnePlus Watch

After launching a smartband a few months ago, OnePlus has now unveiled the OnePlus Watch, which comes with a 46mm stainless steel case with 2.5D curved glass. The watch allows you to view and respond to notifications, make and answer phone calls, play music and take photos.

The OnePlus Watch comes with 4 GB of standalone storage (2 GB for actual use), enough for over 500 songs, and is compatible with most Bluetooth earbuds for wireless music playback on the go. It also connects with the OnePlus TV, acting as a smart remote control that can lower volume when a call comes in or even turn off the TV before when it detects that you have fallen asleep.

The OnePlus Watch, according to the company, gives all-day power in five minutes or a week’s power in just 20 minutes and has a 402 mAh battery. The company claims a full charge gives you two weeks of use, and a week’s worth of active use.

It features 5ATM + IP68 water and dust resistance and 110+ workout types and detects pulse, distance, calories, speed monitoring and SWOLF efficiency for swimmers, and comes with built-in GPS.

It also offers blood oxygen saturation monitoring, stress detection, breathing training, rapid heart rate alerts and sedentary reminders.

The OnePlus Watch will be available at a special launch price of Rs 14,999 in April, after which it will be at Rs 16,999.