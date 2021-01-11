OnePlus launches fitness band in India with blood oxygen monitoring, 13 exercise modes

Open sale for the OnePlus Band begins on January 13.

Atom Tech

After teasing it for a long time, OnePlus announced on Monday launched the OnePlus Band, the first wearable device from the brand. The band is tailored to the Indian market.

OnePlus said that it packs in the features of a smart fitness tracker including blood oxygen modes, and has 13 exercise modes including yoga and cricket. Other features include sleep tracking, real-time heart rate tracking and personalised heart rate alerts.

It has an IP68 and 5ATM rating, which means it can withstand dust and stand, and can stand to be immersed in water for a specific time.

OnePlus said that there are an array of watch faces and dual-coloured strap options. It is a AMOLED colour display, and adjustable brightness.

From tracking your sleep and heart rate to tracking your favorite cricket shot, with the #OnePlusBand you can truly be #SmartEverywear.



This is the new face of fitness pic.twitter.com/N5NgHzmQOE — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) January 11, 2021

Out of the box, the OnePlus Band will be available in a standard Black strap. Other colour options include navy and tangerine gray, which can be purchased separately.

It will have smart notifications, music and camera shutter can both be controlled, as well as incoming calls.

“The all-new OnePlus Health app seamlessly integrates the OnePlus Band with users’ smartphones, while complementing OnePlus’s consistent efforts towards digital wellbeing. Users can access activity data and receive health suggestions to improve their metrics over time,” OnePlus said in a statement.

OnePlus said it has a 100mAh battery and efficient power consumption to last up to 14 days on one full charge.

The band is available for purchase via an early access sale from 9 am on Tuesday, January 12, on the OnePlus website and app. RedCable Club members can log in to their OnePlus accounts to participate in the sale.

Open sale for the OnePlus Band will begin on Wednesday, January 13, across the website, store, online platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart and offline stores. The band is priced at Rs 2,499, with straps available at Rs 399 each.

“The OnePlus Band is the youngest addition to our portfolio and we are excited to bring our first-ever wearable product to our community. It embodies our burdenless design philosophy while offering the latest technology to our users. With its dual-coloured styling and exceptional features, the OnePlus Band is versatile in both style and use. It also furthers our vision of building a seamlessly connected ecosystem and we are positive that the OnePlus Band will prove to be a truly remarkable smart addition for our community.”, said Pete Lau, Founder and CEO of OnePlus.