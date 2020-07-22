OnePlus Buds launched in India with up to 30 hours of music playback

Atom Tech Shorts

Alongside the OnePlus Nord, OnePlus also launched its first true wireless earphones, the OnePlus Buds, which are designed to deliver high-quality audio playback and wireless freedom for a more immersive on-the-go sound experience. "Balancing aesthetic simplicity and robust functionality, the OnePlus Buds give users a better choice for a refined and seamless experience, at an affordable price," the company said in a statement.

With Warp Charge technology, a 10-minute charge of the OnePlus Buds in the case delivers 10 hours of audio experience, while a full charge along with the charging case offers up to 30 hours of high-quality music playback.

"With three active microphones built into each bud to reduce ambient noise, the OnePlus Buds pick up vocal frequencies easily and produce clear and crisp voice recordings and calls. In addition to enhanced 13.4mm dynamic drivers, the OnePlus Buds also come with Bass Boost and Dolby Atmos support, which produce cleaner vocals, deeper bass and richer tones," the company said.

Low latency pairing technology allows the buds to quickly and easily pair with smartphones, especially OnePlus devices, and seamlessly switch between speakers and earphones.

Aside from the robust performance, the OnePlus Buds feature a sleek and ergonomic half in-ear design for all-day comfort over extended periods of wearing, OnePlus said. The OnePlus Buds also come with an IPX4 water resistance rating to handle splashes of water from any direction, making it a powerful companion to have during workouts or a regular jog.

OnePlus Buds are available at Rs 4990 in three colours â€” Gray, White and Nord Blue. The White and Nord Blue variants will be available in an early access sale on July 31, 2020 on oneplus.in and will be available for open sale starting Aug 4, 2020 on oneplus.in, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, all OnePlus exclusive offline stores and Croma and Reliance Digital outlets. The Gray variant will be available later this month.