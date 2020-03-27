OnePlus 8 Pro specs leaked: To have 6.78-inch display, quad camera setup

The rumours indicate the battery on the OnePlus 8 Pro will be 4,500mAh and will receive wireless charging support of 30W.

Atom Tech Shorts

In confirmation of most of the rumours in circulation earlier, new renders of the OnePlus 8 Pro have surfaced, showing the real phone in photos.

To recall the specifications of the next flagships from OnePlus, the OnePlus 8 Pro is expected to have a display size of 6.78 inches, and it will be an AMOLED display having curved edges. The ‘Pro’ version at least will have screen refresh rate of 120Hz and there will be a quad camera setup in the rear.

The OnePlus 8 models will sport the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC processor and there will be two RAM/ROM combi nations, one with 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage and the other 12GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage.

The camera configuration being predicted for the OnePlus 8 Pro comprises two 48MP shooters, one of which will be the ultrawide lens. The other two sensors in the rear are said to be 8MP and 5MP though their details have not been specified so far. The front camera housed in the punch hole on the display screen will be 16MP.

Aside from the flash #OnePlus decided to put next to the main camera housing on the final version, no comment... pic.twitter.com/0vFg56oPXz — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) March 26, 2020

The rumours indicate the battery will be 4,500mAh and will receive wireless charging support of 30W and reverse wireless charging of 3W as well. The wired charging capacity will be 30W too. Wireless charging feature was something missing on the OnePlus range of phones so far. This is being taken care of in these devices. The renders show the device in mint colour, something not seen earlier.

The OnePlus 8 Pro (possibly the OnePlus 8 too) are to be certified at IP68 for dust and water resistance.

OnePlus had hinted that it may have to lift the prices of the devices this year due to the addition of the 5G modem as well as the antenna to accommodate the new capability.

Another piece of information is the company is likely to add a third, OnePlus 8 Lite model also but it may not be released along with the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro on April 15.