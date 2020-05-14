OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro to go on sale in India on May 29

In a special early access sale, the device will be made available in limited quantity, starting at 2 pm on Amazon.in on May 18, the company said in a statement.

Atom Smartphones

Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus on Thursday announced its 'OnePlus 8 Series 5G' will be available for sale in India on May 29 on Amazon.in, oneplus.in and select OnePlus exclusive offline stores and partner outlets.

In a special early access sale, the device will be made available in limited quantity, starting at 2 pm on Amazon.in on May 18, the company said in a statement.

As for the sale offers, customers will be able to avail Rs 3,000 instant discount on OnePlus 8 Pro 5G and Rs 2,000 instant discount on OnePlus 8 5G on purchase with SBI credit cards.

One can also avail up to 12 months no cost EMI across oneplus.in and Amazon.in on purchase with popular bank debit and credit cards.

Additionally, users can avail up to 12 months of no-cost EMI at no extra cost across all online and offline channels on purchase with SBI Credit Cards.

"With Bajaj Finance, users can now purchase the devices at one-third of the total value, while paying the remaining amount at low monthly instalments over the course of 12 months," said the company.

Jio is also giving benefits worth Rs 6,000, which includes Rs 150 off on 40 prepaid recharges of Rs 349.

The OnePlus 8 price in India is set at Rs 41,999, which is for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model will be available for Rs 44,999.

The OnePlus 8 Pro, on the other hand, will cost Rs 54,999, which is the price for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The top-end 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model of the OnePlus 8 Pro will be sold for Rs 59,999 in India.

OnePlus 8 Pro features 6.78-inch QHD+ Fluid Display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 865 chip with the Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System. The device comes equipped with up to 12GB RAM for up to 30% faster memory speed and improved power efficiency by up to 20%, and up to 256GB internal storage.

Its sibling OnePlus 8 sports a 6.55-inch fluid display which aims to deliver a cinematic viewing experience with a 90Hz refresh rate. The device has also received an exceptional A+ rating from DisplayMate.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 865 with the Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System with 12GB RAM, which helps deliver staggering multi-gigabit 5G connectivity and comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage.