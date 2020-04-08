OnePlus 8, 8 Pro to come with wireless charging, a first for the company

OnePlus has been launching smartphones with top-end specs but only wired charging support for the batteries. This is now going to change with the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro models launching next week. OnePlus has developed its own Warp Charge 30 Wireless. Though this information has been in the air for some time, it has now been officially confirmed through a blogpost by a member of the companyâ€™s Global Product Team.

OnePlus must be one of last among the premium smartphone brands to be offering wireless charging technology. According to this blogpost, the OnePlus 8 (or the OnePlus 8 Pro) can be charged from 0% to 50% within 30 minutes. The blogpost claims they have used the charge pump to deliver efficient and rapid charging of the device. Apparently, this proprietary technology helps maintain stability in the charging environment by deactivating the charging process if it detects any abnormality in the incoming current, like voltage fluctuations. They have also added a chip in the charger that establishes a communication between the charger and the smartphone. These have rendered the Warp Charge 30 Wireless fast and stable.

In addition to this, the company has provided for third party wireless chargers to be used for the OnePlus smartphones as well. Qi wireless chargers are available and they are compatible with the new smartphones from OnePlus. Qi wireless chargers of 10W EPP standard can charge the OnePlus 8 phones at 10W charging speed.

The online launch of the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro is slated for April 14 at 8.30pm IST.