OnePlus 10 Pro to launch on January 11: Here are its specifications

The device is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.â€¨

The much-anticipated OnePlus 10 Pro is confirmed to be launched on January 11 and now the first official teaser of the handset has revealed that it would come with all-new triple rear camera array alongside the Hasselblad camera branding at the back. OnePlus also revealed that the smartphone will come in two colour options - volcanic black and forest emerald.

"We have worked hard on multiple upgrades to create a truly well-rounded flagship with the OnePlus 10 Pro. Here's a first look. Personally, I love the refreshed new OnePlus x Hasselblad camera module," Pete Lau, Founder of OnePlus said in a tweet while sharing the first look of the upcoming handset.

The phone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and will run on the Android 12 operating system.

As per the 3C certification, the OnePlus 10 Pro with model number NE2210 supports output of 7.3ampere at 11V. It translates to a whopping 80W fast charging speed.

So far the fastest charging supported by the OnePlus devices is 65W. With the 80W fast charging speeds, the OnePlus 10 Pro will become the fastest charging OnePlus device, the report said.

Other than this, the phone was previously touted to come equipped with a 5,000mAh battery. It will be supported by a 50W wireless charging support. The device is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

A recent report said that the smartphone is expected to sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 2K resolution. The screen will be curved on either side and sport a hole-punch cutout at the top left corner.