One woman dead, 15 injured after Bengaluru-Kozhikode bus topples near Mysuru

The deceased has been identified as Sherin Francis who was residing in Nagpur. Three others are critical.

One woman died and 15 persons including the driver were injured in the wee hours of Friday after a Kerala-based Kallada group run interstate bus met with an accident in Mysuru district’s Hunsuru. According to police, the Kerala-bound private sleeper bus with registration number AR 01 J 5220 had overturned near the Meenu Mane Cross in Old Bridge area in Hunsur Town around 1:45 am. The bus was supposed to run from Bengaluru to Kozhikode.

The deceased has been identified as Sherin Francis who was residing in Nagpur. The injured are being treated in a Mysuru hospital. Hunsuru Police have registered a case of Section 304A (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. Three of the injured including the driver’s assistant are critical. The driver Sudheer is among the injured too.

The other people who have been injured are Sriraj (26), Anjana (25), Ansaf (27), Login (26), Pahard (20), Sharin (26), Swetha, Bhavisha, Amrutha, Akshaya, Santhosh, Shyini, Shivod.

This incident comes just a day after a similar tragedy involving a Bengaluru-Ernakulam Kerala Road Transport Corporation (RTC) bus left 19 persons dead. The bus was hit by a container lorry in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur. According to police, the driver of the container truck had lost control and hit the median. This led to the separation of the container from the truck. The wayward container crashed into the bus from the opposite side with a major impact.

Police have taken custody of the driver of the truck after he fled from the accident spot. The investigation has also revealed that the container was overloaded with tiles.