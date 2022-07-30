One student killed, five missing in beach tragedy near Vizag

The deceased student was identified as Gudivada Pavan Surya Kumar (19) of Narsipatnam.

An engineering student was killed while five others were feared swept away in tides at a beach near Visakhapatnam in Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh on Friday, July 29, police said. The Coast Guard and the Marine police launched an operation to trace the five missing students. Another student rescued from the scene was shifted to a hospital for treatment, the police said. The deceased student was identified as Gudivada Pavan Surya Kumar (19) of Narsipatnam.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief over the incident and directed Minister Gudivada Amarnath to supervise the rescue operation.

According to the police, about 13 students from a local engineering college went to the Seetapalem beach in Rambili mandal at Pudimadaka after writing their examinations. While six students stood on the shore, seven others got into the Bay of Bengal.

They were swept away by a huge wave, following which their friends cried out for help. The fishermen in the vicinity immediately rescued one person identified as Surisetti Teja. He is presently availing treatment in Visakhapatnamâ€™s King George Hospital.

Earlier, in January this year, five students had drowned in a river in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district. The tragedy occurred when the five young boys were bathing in the Krishna river, Nandigama Deputy Superintendent of Police G Nageswara Reddy said.

The deceased students were identified as Ajay (12), Charan (13), Balayesu (12), Rakesh (12) and Sunny (12). They hailed from Yeturu village in Krishna district, police said, adding that they all were studying in Class 7 in a government school.

