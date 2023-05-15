One killed, eight injured over social media post about The Kerala Story in Maharashtra

Vilas Gaikwad, a 40-year-old electrician, was killed in the riots in Maharastraâ€™s Akola.

A 40-year-old man was killed and eight others, including two police officers, were injured in a clash between two groups in Hariharpeth of Akola in Maharashtra on Saturday, May 13. A controversial social media post about the film â€˜The Kerala Storyâ€™ triggered a fracas between two communities that quickly led to slogan-shouting, stone-pelting and arson. The district collector Nima Arora has issued orders imposing a curfew under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), and to shut off internet services for 36 hours to prevent rumour-mongering, as the violence left one dead and others injured, besides several private and government vehicles burnt.

The deceased has been identified as Vilas Gaikwad, an electrician by profession. According to reports, a mob thronged the Ramdaspeth police station in Akola, on Saturday night, alleging that an instagram post on The Kerala Story insulted their faith. Meanwhile, another group had arrived at the Old City police station with a similar complaint, who later started indulging in damaging several vehicles and houses.

"The situation is normal now. We have urged people not to spread or believe in rumours in the wake of yesterday's violent clashes after an offensive social media post," Akola Superintendent of Police Sandeep M Ghuge told IANS. To quell the rampaging mobs, the Collector Nima Arora had clamped prohibitory orders and ban on carrying any weapon in the town that saw violent burning of several vehicles, including two fire brigade vans and attempts to torch homes in Rajarajeshwar Setu of Hariharpeth locality.

"So far we have arrested more than 100 people in connection with the rioting and further investigations are underway," added Ghuge, with a heavy police force keeping a strong vigil in the town. The person, who made the inflammatory post, has also been booked besides a few who indulged in the violence on Sunday.

Deputy Chief Minister and Akola Guardian Minister Devedra Fadnavis is closely monitoring the situation after the violence erupted around Sunday midnight and ordered extra forces to be rushed there.

(With IANS inputs)