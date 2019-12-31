Ola to deploy ‘Safety Scouts’ and quick response teams across cities on New Year’s Eve

Ola

Safety Scouts comprise male and female personnel trained by Ola to help provide safety and mobility support across Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai and Kolkata on December 31.

In a bid to assist traffic on New Year’s Eve, Ola, has announced its initiative of deploying hundreds of Safety Scouts across Delhi - NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai and Kolkata on New Year’s Eve.

This team comprising both male and female personnel have been trained by Ola to help provide safety and mobility support to citizens in high traffic areas on December 31. In addition to this, Ola said in a statement that is also deploying Quick Response Teams, a special fleet of cars with a first aid kit, and trained personnel to attend to emergency situations through the night.

Ola has also collaborated with the Police in cities like Pune, to support their on-ground efforts. Ola’s Quick Response team cars in the city will also have lady police constables on-board to support existing police fleet and attend to any SOS calls from women.

“At Ola, we are committed to our mission of building mobility for a billion people and building a safe experience is an integral part of this mission. New Year’s Eve sees a large number of people going out for the night to celebrate, and through these efforts, we are encouraging people to take a safe ride back home. We are proud to assist the efforts of the on-ground police forces and together, help citizens and consumers feel secure,” Arun Srinivas, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Ola, said.

These initiatives follow Ola’s roll-out of its AI-enabled safety feature, ‘Guardian’ which uses real-time data from rides to automatically detect irregular trip activity and triggers a phone call by Ola’s Safety Response Team.

Ola also has other safety features such as the One-Time-Password (OTP) system, emergency button feature and driver authentication practices.