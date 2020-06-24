Ola Autos to be fitted with protective partition screens to ensure physical distancing

Hygiene protocols and screens are being implemented across the 120+ cities where Ola Autos operate, Ola said in a statement.

Atom Ola

Ride hailing major Ola has announced that all Ola Autos will now be fitted with a protective partition screen between the driver and passenger section as an additional layer of protection to ensure physical separation.

Hygiene protocols and screens are being implemented across all the 120+ cities where Ola Autos operate, the company said in a statement.

This is part of the safety initiatives put in place by Ola amid the COVID-19 pandemic, where it has put in place sanitisation practices. The company claims to have incorporated technological advancements for Ola Autos at no extra charge. Drivers of Ola Autos will also have to use the company’s selfie authentication technology to ensure that they are wearing masks while serving on the platform.

Ola has set up a network of over 100 fumigation centres across the country to enable mandatory fumigation for all vehicles every 48 hours and all autos are fumigated thrice a week, the company claims.

Auto Rickshaws are India’s most ubiquitous form of mobility. As part of #RideSafeIndia we @Olacabs are introducing 5 layers of safety including protective partition screens and regular fumigation in Ola Autos making everyday commute safe and affordable. https://t.co/o7Px6p2zgR pic.twitter.com/fmjCMCLr2t — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) June 24, 2020

Other safety measures being put in place include regular health checks for driver-partners and sanitization of the exposed parts of the vehicle before every ride.

All Ola Auto drivers, the company says, are being equipped with hygiene kits consisting of masks, sanitisers and cleaning equipment. A flexible cancellation policy has also been introduced to allow either party to cancel the ride if the other is not adhering to the guidelines.

“Being ubiquitous to India, Auto-Rickshaws are one of the most economical and widely used means to commute in our country. With these added safety measures for Ola Auto, both driver-partners and citizens are assured of a comfortable and safe ride. Ola’s five layers of safety brings the assurance of a high-quality ride, with the affordability and access of Ola Auto as a preferred first and last mile mobility solution,” Anand Subramanian, Spokesperson for Ola, said in a statement.

Complying with State government regulations, Ola Autos will operate with no more than one driver and two passengers. Ola Autos have resumed operations across several cities and states.

Also watch: