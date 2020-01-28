Ola appoints former Flipkart executive Sanjiv Saddy as Senior VP Corporate Affairs

Sanjiv will be responsible for building relationships with key authorities, government agencies and other related stakeholders.

Atom Ola

Cab hailing firm Ola has appointed former Flipkart executive Sanjiv Saddy as the Senior Vice President Corporate Affairs. In an email sent to employees, Ola co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal said that Sanjiv will be responsible for building relationships with key authorities, government agencies and other related stakeholders. He will engage and closely work with them as a business.

All of Ola’s regional Corporate Affairs and Law Enforcement leads will report to him.

Saddy has over 35 years of experience in corporate affairs and government relations, business development and finance. A Chartered Accountant by qualification, he was leading the Government Relations and Corporate Affairs mandate at Flipkart.

Prior to Flipkart, he has worked with Tata Communications, Emaar MGF Land Ltd and Freightwinds and Travels Ltd, among other companies. He was also the founder and principal partner at S. Saddy & Company. In his free time, Sanjiv enjoys trekking in the Himalayas and is an avid long-distance driver.

In the past, Sanjiv has been conferred with many professional awards including a Special Prize by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India in 1986 presented by the then President of India.

He has also represented India in 2008, as a member of the 2nd high-level Finance delegation from India to China to promote business and economic cooperation between the two countries.

“I look forward to working with him in building Ola as an organization that is seen as an example of collaboration and community focus, with deep impact in the lives of a billion people,” Bhavish said in the email to employees.