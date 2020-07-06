Nykaa forays into home and travel care essentials with launch of disinfectant sprays

One of the products Nykaa has launched is ‘Veggie Safe’ to clean fruits and vegetables to remove germs, chemicals, and waxes.

Atom E-commerce

Nykaa’s in-house brand Nykaa Beauty has forayed into home and travel care essentials with the launch of Veggie Safe, a fruit and vegetable cleaner, and travel & home safe, which has disinfectant sprays for travel and home.

Nykaa Beauty said in a statement that Veggie Safe is a naturally derived cleansing ingredients that can be used to clean all fruits and vegetables (except mushrooms). It claims to remove germs, chemicals, and waxes safely, while not altering the composition of the product and leaves no aftertaste, smell, or residue behind. The product is priced at Rs 149 for a 200 ml bottle.

The Home Safe and Travel Safe Disinfectant Sprays, Nykaa says, contain 84.4% Absolute Alcohol and work with high efficiency to kill 99.9% germs. Home Safe is suitable for all surfaces like mobiles, laptops, doorknobs, bins, sinks as well as delivery packages. It is priced at Rs 199 for a 200 ml spray bottle.

The other product it has launched is Travel Safe, which is says is for when you are outdoors without any access to soap or water. It is suitable for all surfaces like cars, desks, chairs, elevators, toilet seats etc and is priced at Rs 199 for a 200 ml spray bottle.

Nykaa Beauty, which currently has a collection of over 128 products featuring 977 SKUs under its Cosmetics & Naturals verticals, says that it will continue to roll out launches under the Beauty & Naturals range as well, while also catering to the current needs of consumers for personal, home care and hygiene products.

Falguni Nayar, founder & CEO, Nykaa, “Nykaa was able to meet demands for essential products through the critical time of the lockdown, overcoming logistical hurdles and gaining customer trust. In the last few months, we have responded rapidly to the needs of our customers, launching a range of hygiene essentials including Handwashes, Hand Sanitizers, Masks, PPE suits and Thermometers. We once again look to provide for the need of the hour with these home and travel essentials.”