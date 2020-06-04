Now, recycle your old mobile phone from home thanks to Cashify’s new initiative

The initiative is a result of the company’s response in managing e-waste by helping consumers dispose of their phones in a safe and environmentally friendly way.

E-commerce marketplace Cashify has launched a new module on its website/app where you can recycle your old smartphone, feature phone or even any other phone that is not listed on the site, right from the comfort of your home. The initiative is a result of the company’s response in managing e-waste by helping consumers dispose of their mobile phones in a safe, secure, and environmentally friendly way. For every device that would be recycled, Cashify, in partnership with Cauvery Calling, will plant a tree. Additionally, the company is offering rewards to all the recyclers who are helping in this noble cause.

Talking about the initiative, Mandeep Manocha, Co-Founder & CEO, Cashify said, “The theme of this year’s Environment Day is Biodiversity and recycling mobile phones plays a crucial role in the preservation of biodiversity. There has never been a more critical time to use our tech responsibly. At Cashify, we always do things keeping our consumers in mind and this initiative is a result of our endeavour in creating a healthy ecosystem. Through this initiative, we want to help consumers dispose of their phones in an eco-friendly way. Thus, we are planting trees for every recycled device. Till now, we have planted more than 1000 trees and are super thrilled and proud to continue this initiative and making more sustainable choices.“

He further added, “Cashify is accepting all mobile phones, dead or working, and would love to help to recycle as many mobile phones you have lying around your home. In order to acknowledge the contributions of our esteemed customers, we have introduced special rewards that they’ll be able to redeem on Cashify Store to buy mobile accessories, refurbished mobiles, laptops, or get your mobile repaired at home.”

You can recycle your old phones by following this simple 4-step procedure:

1. Select your mobile device model and brand from Cashify’s list.

2. Cashify will then come to your doorstep and collect the device from you.

3. After this, you'll get a special reward as a token of thanks for choosing to recycle the device you no longer use.

4. Cashify plants a tree for every recycled device.