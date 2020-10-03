'Not true at all, guys': Madhavan on being part of Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa’

The film is touted to be an action thriller, directed by Sukumar.

It was reported earlier that Vijay Sethupathi might be playing the baddie in the upcoming Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa, directed by Sukumar. But later there was also a buzz that Vijay Sethupathi has opted out of the project due to date issues and the offer has landed on the hands of Madhavan. But, the latest tweet by Madhavan has put all the rumours to rest. Refuting rumours the actor stated, "Not true at all guys."

Pushpa is touted to be an action thriller with Allu Arjun in the lead. The film also has Prakash Raj and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles with Harish Uthaman, Vennela Kishore and Anish Kuruvilla forming the supporting cast. There are reports that the makers are in talks with the Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty to play an important role as well.

The technical crew of Pushpa includes Devi Sri Prasad for music with Miroslaw Kuba Brozek handling the cinematography and Karthika Srinvas for editing. The film is bankrolled by Y Naveen and Y Ravi Shankar under their banner Mythri Movie Makers.

Sources in the know say that Allu Arjun will speak the Chittoor dialect throughout the film and the director has handed over the entire dialogues so that he could master it to perfection. The reports earlier were that this Sukumar directorial is a village drama based on red sand smuggling and will have the actor in a rugged avatar. Pushpa will be released in Telugu with plans on for a simultaneous release in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

Meanwhile Madhavan's Nishabdham / Silence which also stars Anushka premiered on the OTT platform Prime Video on October 2. It is a thriller directed Hemant Madhukar and bankrolled by Kona Venkat and TG Vishwa Prasad under their respective banners Kona Film Corporation and People Media Factory. Michael Madsen of Kill Bill and Reservoir Dogs fame plays a pivotal role in the film. Anjali, Subbaraju, Shalini Pandey and Srinivas Avasarala form the supporting cast of this flick.

