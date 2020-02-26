‘No students can protest disrupting academic activities’: Kerala High Court

In a controversial move, the Kerala High Court on Wednesday banned any protest activities by students which disrupt the normal functioning of educational institutions. The order will be applicable to both schools and colleges in the state. Protest activities like strikes, marches, gheraos, and disruption of classes by forcing students to participate are part of the ban.

The court also said that colleges are meant for studies and not for strikes. “One should not coerce anyone to participate in strikes. Each student who comes to study has their own rights, and other students cannot break that right. Do nor harm the rights of others. One’s rights stop where the nose of another person begins,” the court observed, according to sources.

It also added that colleges and educational institutions can offer a platform for peaceful discussions and thoughts.

The court has also ordered that authorities of institutions and district education officers can take action against those who violate the order. It has also been stated that educational institutions can take the aid of police in restoring a peaceful atmosphere in campuses during disruptions.

The court made the order while considering the plea filed by some private educational institutions. Reportedly, the educational institutions in their plea had stated that several classes are being missed due to students' strikes.

The court has also directed that the order should be implemented by the Director General of Police and Director of General Education. In 2017, though Kerala High Court had banned student politics in campuses, colleges and universities across the state still continue to have units of students political parties. The plea, filed in the court, had also pointed out that the earlier court order banning student politics have not been implemented.

Meanwhile, last November Kerala government brought a draft bill to legalise student politics in campuses, but it was met with criticism.

