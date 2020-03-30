No plans to extend 21 day lockdown: Cabinet secretary clarifies after media reports

A news article had claimed that the Centre could extend the 21 day lockdown by a week or by a month.

The Cabinet Secretary of India, Rajiv Gauba, clarified that there presently were no plans to extend the nationwide 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on March 24. He was responding to media reports that suggested that the 21-day lockdown could be extended.

The Prasar Bharati New Service (PBNS) on Monday tweeted that media reports claiming that the Centre may extend the 21 days nationwide lockdown as “fake news”.

“FAKE NEWS ALERT. PBNS got in touch with the Cabinet Secretary on this news article. The Cabinet Secretary expressed surprise & said that there is no such plan of extending the lockdown.” tweeted the government-run agency.

“I am surprised to see such reports there is no such plans extending the lockdown,“ Rajiv Gauba reportedly told PBNS.

PBNS was referring to an article titled, “Modi govt could extend coronavirus lockdown by a week as migrant exodus triggers alarm,” that appeared on The Print India, on March 30.

The article quotes one unnamed government officials who stated that the mass migration across borders as the reason for the lockdown period to be extended by a week. The article also quotes another official, supposedly with the COVID-19 task force, of suggesting the lockdown period to be a total of two months, to contain the spread of the disease.

The article stated two officials who said that the need for an extension of the lockdown "could be communicated to the prime minister at any time.". The article has since then been taken down.

Many have been forced to walk hundreds of kilometres back to their home states, only to be prevented from crossing state borders. Based on directions from the Centre, the state governments have been asked to ensure the wellbeing of the migrant labourers and ensure they are provided with food and shelter.

