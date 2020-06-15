'No plan to impose two-day curfew': Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Yediyurappa was speaking to journalists in a briefing held after after a meeting related to COVID-19 crisis held on Monday.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday rejected suggestions for a curfew to be imposed in the state for two days in a week. Speculation was rife on Monday that the Karnataka government would impose a total curfew for two days in a week in the wake of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka. However, Yediyurappa rubbished such claims during an interaction with the media on Monday.

Responding to a journalist’s question on whether there would be a curfew for two days a week in the state, Yediyurappa said, "There is no such plan. We will request Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow (Tuesday) to ease more restrictions that are currently being followed. The COVID-19 cases in Karnataka are increasing due to people coming in from Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi. The cases are increasing not people of the movement of local residents. We have to stop those who are coming from outside and quarantine them. That is the plan for now, which we are executing to the best of our abilities,” he said.

Yediyurappa's statement comes on the day a complete lockdown was announced in Chennai and parts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Thiruvallur districts of Tamil Nadu between June 19 to 30. The lockdown was imposed as the number of cases in Tamil Nadu is much higher with over 44,000 cases reported so far. The number of coronavirus cases in Karnataka, however, reached the 7,000 mark on Sunday and is currently 7,213.

Currently, interstate and inter-district travel is allowed in Karnataka with certain restrictions on people coming to Karnataka from Chennai, New Delhi and the state of Maharashtra. Asymptomatic people returning from New Delhi and Chennai will now be asked to undergo mandatory institutional quarantine for three days followed by home quarantine for 11 days.

People coming from Maharashtra will remain in institutional quarantine for seven days before quarantining themselves at home for seven more days.

Meanwhile, a 'mask day' will be held on Thursday to spread awareness about wearing masks and maintaining distancing in Karnataka. Film actors and sports personalities will come together at Ambedkar Bhavan near Vidhana Soudha to spread awareness about the need to wear masks.