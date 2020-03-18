No new COVID-19 cases in Kerala, state awaits more than 300 test results

So far out of the 2,550 samples sent for testing, samples of 2,140 people have come out to be negative for COVID-19.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

No new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Kerala for the last two days. No samples sent for the novel coronavirus test returned positive on Tuesday and Wednesday. Though the state not recording new cases is a relief, the state is awaiting at least 350 results. Moreover, Kerala had announced a revised testing method in which people with mild symptoms would not be tested for the disease, giving priority to others with stronger symptoms.

Addressing the media in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that 4,623 people have been allowed to discontinue home quarantine in the state.

So far, out of the 2,550 samples of suspected cases sent for testing, samples of 2,140 people have returned negative. Meanwhile, 7,623 new people were placed under home quarantine on Wednesday, making the total count of people under observation in homes 25,366. Additionally, 237 people are kept under isolation at various hospitals in the state as per the latest update.

“Though the situation is under control at present, we have to be extra cautious. While observing the experiences of other countries, it is seen that things can go out of control at any time. It will be really bad if community transmission of COVID-19 starts. Our stakes are higher since there are more senior citizens with many having underlying health issues in the state,” Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

The Chief Minister added that the government has decided to take new measures to make the precaution more stringent. It has been decided to extend out-patient (OP) timings in all primary health centres in the state till evening. “Measures have been taken to locally appoint more doctors to ensure this is implemented,” he said.

In another major announcement, the Chief Minister said that COVID-19 care centres will be opened in all districts in Kerala. “This is a preparatory move if the situation gets worse. Many hotel owners have come forward ready to give their support for this.”

Meanwhile the Chief Minister reiterated the government’s advisory to people against assembly in groups and to comply with social distancing.

“Major supermarkets in Kerala can start home deliveries to avoid gatherings in a place. Sanitisers should be ensured at ATM counters and in shops where there are card payments” the CM said.

Naming religious bodies like Kerala Catholic Bishops Council, Pattalapali mosque in Kozhikode, and religious institutions in Pathanamthitta, Vijayan appreciated their efforts to comply with government directive of making sure that only the least number of people participate in religious services.

At present there are 24 COVID-19 patients in the state, including two foreigners.

Watch: