No more Sunday lockdowns in Kerala, govt lifts restrictions

However, containment zones in the state will continue to have restrictions.

The Kerala government has suspended the complete lockdown that had been followed on Sundays. Earlier, only certain permitted activities were allowed on Sundays, which also included strict police checks and patrolling. However, the night curfew will continue from 9 pm to 5 am.

“The government is pleased to order that lockdowns on Sundays will remain suspended until further orders,” a government order dated June 27 states.

After religious institutions were allowed to open with limitations, the government brought relaxations to the Sunday lockdown so worshippers could go to religious centers on Sundays. But there were strict orders in place for devotees to return home after religious services.

Aside from devotees, students with exams and admissions on Sundays were exempt from the lockdown last weekend.

However, there were multiple complaints from people coming from other states due to the Sunday lockdown. Many stated that when driving from other states in Kerala, there would be difficulty finding food when they reached on Sundays. There was also criticism over the logic of following a lockdown on Sundays alone.

Kerala had announced a complete lockdown on Sundays after regulations were relaxed for other days of the week. People were not allowed to step out of their homes and shops were not allowed to open on Sunday. However, lockdown restrictions will continue in containment zones.

Currently, Kerala has 114 hotspots, and 1846 patients under treatment for the coronavirus. Over 2000 recoveries have also been recorded.

A total of 1,63,944 people are under quarantine in the state. Among them, 2,397 are in hospitals.