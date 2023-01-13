No kite flying on main roads in Hyderabad during Sankranthi

The Hyderabad Police Commissioner has issued an order prohibiting kite flying on all thoroughfares and around places of worship during the Sankranthi celebrations.

In the interest of public order and safety during the celebration of the Sankranthi festival in Hyderabad, the city Police Commissioner has issued an order prohibiting kite flying on all thoroughfares as well as in and around places of worship. The order will be in force between 6 am on January 14 and 6 am till January 16. A thoroughfare refers to a main road in a town or city usually having shops alongside and with a lot of traffic.

The order states that no loudspeakers /DJs (disc jockeys) should be placed or played in any public place without the required permissions from concerned authorities as per Rule 8 of the Noise Pollution (Regulation & Control) Rules, 2000, and no provocative speeches/songs should be played through them. Noise levels from speakers, public address systems, or arising out of any other activity should not exceed permissible limits, the order adds.

Loudspeakers or public address systems should not be used between 10 pm to 6 am, as per the directions of the Supreme Court. Further, the order states that it shall be the responsibility of the person seeking such permission and the house owner or host, to ensure that all the rules and regulations are complied with.

“Parents and citizens of Hyderabad city are advised to guide and supervise their children and not to fly kites from terraces without parapet walls to avoid accidents /untoward incidents. They are suggested, also to advise their children not to run on the roads or places prone to accidents while flying kites or trying to collect stray kites,” the order states, adding that children should be made aware of their vulnerability with regard to electrocution while attempting to collect stray kites from electric poles.

Revellers have been advised to not forcibly collect wood for bonfires and to use wood only with the consent of the owners. Any person found violating the order will be liable for prosecution under the Hyderabad City Police Act, 1348, the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, and other relevant laws, the order notes.