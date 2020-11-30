Nivetha Pethuraj meets die-hard fan who has a tattoo of her name

The man approached Nivetha to show her his tattoo while she was shooting for a film at Puducherry.

Film stars are known to have hardcore fans that go to any extent to show their love and affection for their favourite celebrities. For example, the Kollywood actor-turned-politician Khushboo had a temple built for her by fans. There are also many instances wherein fans have performed abhishekams, provided floral tributes, and many such acts of admiration for film stars. The latest actor to experience this is Nivetha Pethuraj. The actor was shooting for a film in Puducherry, where she met a fan who had her name tattooed on his arm. The actorâ€™s team took to social media to confirm that the man met Nivetha in Puducherry.

Nivetha Pethuraj currently has the Tamil film Pon Manickavel under progress, in which she shares the screen space with Prabhu Deva. Pon Manickavel is directed by AC Mugilan Chellappan, and is bankrolled by Nemichand Jhabak and Hitesh Jhabak under their banner Jhabak Movies. D Imman has been roped in to compose music for this flick, making this the first time he has composed music for a Prabhu Deva starrer. K G Venkatesh has been roped in as the cinematographer for Pon Manickavel, with T Shivanandeeswaran doing the edits.

Pon Manickavel happens to be Prabhu Devaâ€™s 50th film as an actor. For the first time in his career, Prabhu Deva will be seen playing a police officer in the movie. The official teaser of this film has been released, and has gone viral already. The choreographer-turned-actor will be seen in a clean-shaven look in this film.

As for Nivetha Pethuraj, the Telugu film in her kitty includes Red, directed by Kishore Tirumala. It is a film that stars Ram Pothineni in a dual role, with Nivetha Pethuraj, Malvika Sharma and Amritha Aiyer forming the rest of the star cast. The music for this venture is composed by Mani Sharma. Sameer Reddy has handled the cinematography, while Peter Hein choreographed the action sequences. Red will likely get a 2021 release.

It may be noted here that Red is the remake of the Tamil film Thadam. The Tamil film is an action crime thriller film that was written and directed by Magizh Thirumeni, and produced by Inder Kumar under the banner Redhan â€“ The Cinema People. The film has Arun Vijay, Tanya Hope, and Vidya Pradeep playing the main leads. The music is composed by Arun Raj, with cinematography by Gopinath and editing by N B Srikanth.

Nivetha Pethuraj also has the Venkat Prabhu directorial Party in post-production. Party is touted to be a casino-based comedy film written and directed by Venkat Prabhu, and produced by T Siva under his banner Amma Creations. The film has a bevy of stars in the cast including Jai, Mirchi Shiva, Jayaram, Sathyaraj, Shaam, Ramya Krishnan, Chandran, Nassar, Suresh, Vijay Vasanth, Aravind Akash, Regina Cassandra, Sanchita Shetty and Nivetha Pethuraj, among others. Premji Amaren is composing the tunes for this flick, with Rajesh Yadav cranking the camera and Praveen KL editing it.

