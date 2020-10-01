Nithiin, Rakul Preet and Priya Prakash Varrier to star in â€˜Checkâ€™

=The Telugu film is directed by Chandra Sekhar Yeleti, known for films like 'Aithe' and 'Anukokunda Oka Roju'.

Flix Tollywood

Telugu director Chandra Sekhar Yeletiâ€™s upcoming film titled Check has been announced with actors Nithiin, Rakul Preet Singh and Priya Prakash Varrier in the lead. The title and â€˜pre-lookâ€™ of the film was launched by director Koratala Siva on Thursday.

The poster shows Nithiinâ€™s face partially hidden, with his hands cuffed. It also features a few scattered chess pawns and barbed wire. Check is being produced by V Ananda Prasad, under his production company Bhavya Creations.

Happy and delighted to launch the title and pre look of my favourite director #ChandraSekharYeleti and @actor_nithiinâ€™s new movie. Wishing all the best to #BhavyaCreations pic.twitter.com/bmyT8KPPjy October 1, 2020

Art Director Vivek Annamalai and cinematographer Rahul Shrivatsavâ€™s names were also seen on the poster.

Director Chandra Sekhar Yeletiâ€™s last film to release was the bilingual film Manamantha (titled Vismayam in Malayalam), starring Mohanlal and Gautami. His latest project Check has been announced nearly four years since the release of Manamantha. He is known for directing acclaimed Telugu films like Aithe and Anukokunda Oka Roju.

Nithiinâ€™s last film Bheeshma, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, had made it to the theatres just before the COVID-19 lockdown. He has another upcoming film titled Rang De, which also stars Keerthy Suresh.

Rakul Preet Singh, who has been simultaneously working in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films lately, also has the Tamil films Indian 2 and Ayalaan coming up. Indian 2, a sequel to the 1996 hit film Indian, also stars Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles, with Siddharth and Rakul Preet Singh in important roles. In Ayalaan, she will be sharing the screen with Sivakarthikeyan.

Priya Prakash Varrier is largely remembered for being a social media sensation after her wink in a song in the Malayalam film Oru Adaar Love went viral. While the viral wink made her a popular face across the nation, the film itself was not received well. She will also be seen in the upcoming Hindi film titled Sridevi Bungalow, which is reported to be a suspense thriller.