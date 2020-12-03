Nissan India launches new SUV 'Nissan Magnite', commences bookings

Money Automobiles

Nissan India has announced the price and commenced bookings of the all-new Nissan Magnite across all Nissan dealerships in the country and on its website. The SUV is available at a special introductory price of Rs 4,99,000 (ex-showroom) until December 31, 2020.

In line with Nissan’s philosophy of continuous innovation to deliver enriching experiences, Nissan’s renowned technologies are provided across the model range, including X-TRONIC CVT, Cruise Control, 360-degree Around View Monitor and Nissan Connect.

For the tech-savvy Indian customer, Nissan’s optional ‘Tech Pack’ includes wireless charger, air purifier, ambient mood lighting, puddle lamps and high-end speakers.

“The all-new Nissan Magnite marks the beginning of a new chapter in the Nissan NEXT strategy for both the Indian and global market. Built on the philosophy of ‘Make in India, Make for the World’, the all-new Nissan Magnite comes with more than 20 first-in-class and best-in-segment features that provides consumers with a differentiated, innovative and accessible ownership experience,” said Sinan Ozkok, President, Nissan Motor India.

Nissan India on Wednesday has also launched a first-in-industry virtual test drive feature that allows the customer to experience the all-new Nissan Magnite on their personal device, wherever they may be. “This interactive drive experience gives Nissan customers a unique chance to drive the ‘carismatic’ SUV with a virtual sales consultant,” the company said in a statement.

“With the launch of the all-new Nissan Magnite, Nissan has reached a memorable milestone in its customer-centric journey for the Indian market. Specifically for our discerning Indian customers, we are offering the big, bold, beautiful and ‘carismatic’ SUV at a special introductory price. We believe that the all-new Nissan Magnite will be a disruptive game changer that is high on technology and aspirations,” said Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India.