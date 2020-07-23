Nishu Kumar signs 4-year contract with Kerala Blasters in ISL

Reports indicate that Nishu has signed a lucrative deal with the Kerala Blasters FC, which will make him one of the highest paid Indian defenders in ISL.

The Kerala Blasters FC on Wednesday announced that footballer Nishu Kumar has signed a four year contract with the club. The 22-year-old full-back, had earlier played for Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League (ISL).

Nishu, who hails from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh and had given a stellar performance for Bengaluru FC in the past seasons as a versatile full-back, has also represented the Indian national team.

According to sources, Nishu Kumar is the biggest add-on for Kerala Blasters so far in the upcoming season.

At the time of joining Bengaluru FC in 2015, Nishu was 18 years old. Notably, in the last two seasons, Nishu had been a mainstay in the club scoring a goal in each season, while also maintaining an average pass accuracy of over 70%.

Nishu, who started his football journey at the age of 11, was selected by the AIFF Elite Academy in 2011. He has represented India, playing for both Under-19 and Under-23 teams. In 2018, he was selected for the senior national team and scored a goal in a match against Jordan.

“I will give my best for the club, hoping to win many trophies together. I am looking forward to playing in front of the passionate Kerala Blasters fans who have forever been loud, proud and the heartbeat of the club in God’s own country,” Nishu Kumar was quoted as saying in a statement released by Kerala Blasters FC.

The addition of Nishu Kumar to Kerala Blasters is expected to come as a boost to the team which has been struggling in the past three seasons.

Kerala Blasters FC officials also welcomed Nishu into the fold.

“I would like to congratulate Nishu on joining the club. I’m positive that he will add value to our team with his quality and effort. Nishu is an ambitious youngster looking to achieve greater heights for himself and the club,” said Kerala Blasters FC Sporting Director, Karolis Skinkys.