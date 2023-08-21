‘Nine years of us’: Fahadh Faasil shares heartwarming pic with Nazriya on anniversary

Popular actors Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim got married on August 21, 2014.

Flix Entertainment

Actor Fahadh Faasil is known to be a bit of a social media recluse, so it was a rather special moment for his ardent fans when he took to Facebook on Monday, August 21 to pen a warm note for his wife and actor Nazriya Nazim on the occasion of their ninth wedding anniversary. “Thank you for the love. Thank you for the life. 9 years of US,” Fahadh wrote alongside a heartening picture of them together, looking away from the camera in what appears to be a foreign country. He credited the photograph to filmmaker Amal Neerad, who has directed Fahadh in films such as Iyobinte Pusthakam (2014) and Varathan (2018).

On the occasion, Nazriya too took to social media to share a wholesome picture of the couple holding on to their eight-year-old dog, a Shih Tzu named Oreo. Earlier in the month, when Fahadh was celebrating his birthday on August 8, Nazriya had shared another heartwarming Instagram post calling him her “bestest friend.” “Happy birthday my star. Love you Shanu! Shine on, you diamond. No one like you. The best is yet to come,” she had written.

Several celebrities and fans responded to the couple’s posts, sharing their love for them and wishing them the best. Fahadh and Nazriya got married on August 21, 2014. The couple has appeared in two films together, namely Anjali Menon’s Bangalore Days which also featured Dulquer Salmaan, Nivin Pauly, Parvathy, and Nithya Menen, and more recently in Trance (2020), six years after they got married.

Nazriya, who first became familiar to Malayali audiences as a child television presenter, is especially known for her lead role in romantic comedies such as Ohm Shanthi Oshaana (2014), Neram (2013), and Tamil film Raja Rani (2013). After taking a break from her film career in the wake of her marriage to Fahadh, she returned to the big screen in 2018 to appear in Koode, which also starred Prithviraj and Parvathy. Her latest film to hit theatres was the Telugu romcom Ante Sundaraniki, in which she starred alongside Nani. Nazriya has also co-produced films such as Kumbalangi Nights and CU Soon with her husband.

Fahadh, meanwhile, was last seen in Mari Selvaraj’s Maamannan, for which he garnered critical and audience acclaim for his antagonistic role of a casteist politician and feudal figure. The film also starred Vadivelu, Udhayanidhi Stalin, and Keerthy Suresh. His upcoming films include the much-anticipated Telugu film Pushpa 2, in which he once again plays an antagonist, and Malayalam films such as Hanuman Gear and Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira.