Night curfew in Karnataka from April 21, weekend curfew also to be imposed

news Coronavirus

Karnataka has imposed a night and weekend curfew on the entire state. The night curfew will be in force from April 21 to May 4, from 9 pm to 6 am

A weekend curfew shall also be enforced from April 23 at 9 pm to Monday at 6 am. Schools, colleges, educational, training and coaching institutions etc. will remain closed. Online learning and distance education shall continue.

All cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums. yoga centres, spas, sports complexes, stadia, swimming pools, entertainment and amusement parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places will also remain closed. Restaurants and eateries will be permitted to operate and only take home (parcel) is allowed.

Only swimming pools that are approved by the Swimming Federation of lndia can be opened for sports persons and for training purpose only.