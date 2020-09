New Telangana Congress incharge Manickam Tagore stresses on discipline ahead of polls

Tagore convened meetings to discuss strategy for the coming bye-poll to Dubbak Assembly constituency near Medak and elections for two MLC seats.

Telangana Congress in-charge and MP Manickam Tagore on Sunday urged party leaders in the state to work with discipline and unity to ensure its victory in the upcoming polls to an Assembly constituency and two MLC seats.

Tagore, who arrived in Hyderabad on Saturday to a grand welcome accorded by party workers on his maiden visit to the city after being appointed as the in-charge of party affairs in the state, held a series of meetings with state Congress leaders.

Tagore convened meetings to discuss strategy for the coming bye-poll to Dubbak Assembly constituency near Medak and elections for the two council seats and also the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections. At the core committee meeting, Tagore stressed on working with a team spirit and discipline to win the polls, party sources said. Tagore, who is MP from Virudhunagar constituency in Tamil Nadu, made suggestions to the party leaders for the victory in the bye-poll to Dubbak assembly segment, they said.

The bye-poll is necessitated in Dubbak following the demise of sitting TRS MLA Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy recently. The schedule for the election has not yet been announced by the Election Commission.

In 2018, Ramalinga Reddy had won the seat with a margin of 62,500 votes. Congress party's M Nageshwar Reddy had finished second.

This time, TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has directed his party cadre to ensure the party's victory by a margin of one lakh votes. TRS has already launched the campaign with finance minister T Harish Rao reaching out to voters with extensive tours to villages.

In a meeting with party leaders on the council poll to Mahabubnagar-Ranga Reddy-Hyderabad and Nalgonda-Warangal- Khammam Graduates constituencies, to be held next year, Tagore spoke about enrolling graduates as voters and working among masses to highlight the alleged misuse of power by ruling TRS, the sources said.

He also directed the party leaders and workers to continue the agitation against the farm bills recently passed in Parliament. The MP attended a preparatory meet for the GHMC polls, likely to be held early next year, and another with the presidents of District Congress Committees (DCC), the sources added.

State Congress president and Lok Sabha member N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and other leaders attended the meetings.

