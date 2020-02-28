New poster from ‘Cobra’ shows Vikram in 7 different looks

The poster confirms a May 2020 release for the film.

Flix Kollywood

The latest poster release from actor Vikram’s upcoming Cobra confirms that he will be playing multiple roles in the film – seven different characters to be precise. The poster shows the actor, wearing glasses, his hair tied in a bun, screaming at his reflection while six other characters seem to be screaming back at him.

The actor has a distinct look for each character, appearing heavier in one and older in another. The poster confirms a May 2020 release.

Cobra is directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu. This is the first time that Vikram and Ajay Gnanamuthu are collaborating. The film also stars Srinidhi Shetty of KGF fame, who plays Vikram’s romantic interest. Cricketer Irfan Pathan will be making his acting debut with this flick and has an important role to play. Irfan recently wrapped up shooting for the film. There are also reports that actor Teejay, who played the role of Dhanush’s elder son in the Vetrimaaran directorial Asuran, has been roped in to play a pivotal role, but the news is not confirmed yet.

Vikram is known to push himself for the roles he plays on screen. In Anniyan, he was seen playing three different roles, for which he received acclaim.

Produced by 7 Screen Studio in association with Viacom 18 Studios, the film’s music has been composed by AR Rahman.

Talking about the film, the director had said in an interview with the Times of India, “The protagonist’s character and cobra has a link. If I reveal anything more now, it will give away too many details. Also, since the film is made in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, I wanted a title that works in all languages. Hence, we zeroed in on Cobra.”

Vikram’s last film was Kadaram Kondan, which bombed at the box-office. The actor has two big films in the making – Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan and RS Vimal’s Karna – both big-budget historical dramas.

(With inputs from Digital Native)