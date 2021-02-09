A new party in Telangana? Siblings Jagan Reddy and YS Sharmila not on same page

The news about YS Sharmila starting a new political party sparked rumours of a rift between the siblings.

news Politics

Even as YS Sharmila met YS Rajasekhara Reddy loyalists from Nalgonda district at Lotus Pond, speculations were galore about a possible rift between siblings YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and YS Sharmila. Very soon, in a press conference by YSRCP, General Secretary and Government Public Affairs Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna replied to the question about the rift by saying that there was a difference of opinion, but that there is no rift between the siblings.

Addressing the media, Reddy said, “There are no differences between the siblings. The things that have been discussed are whether the party should be in two states, whether it should be expanded, what are the advantages and disadvantages to the people. There were efforts to tell Sharmila about the limitations and the difficulties involved. People like us who have access to her told her and there were also discussions within the family.”

The meeting by YS Sharmila is touted to be the first in a series of meetings she will have before finalising on launching a new political party in Telangana. Jagan Mohan Reddy, according to sources, however believes the atmosphere is not conducive for it. Sharmila believes that since their father YS Rajasekhara Reddy has good will in Telangana and former cadres, a party evoking his name will have supporters.

Sajalla Ramakrishna Reddy reiterated that the decision taken by YS Sharmila is her own and that the siblings have no rift between them. “Even after the discussions, she still consciously went ahead. She is from a political family and she has lived amid people and has been in politics for a long time. She will be responsible for the consequences and the fruits. All I want to say is that this has nothing to do with their personal relationship.”

Earlier in the day, when YS Sharmila briefly stepped out she was asked by reporters about why she wanted to know the ground realities in Telangana, to which Sharmila replied, “There is no Rajanna Rajyam here. Why is it not there? Why can’t we bring it?”

She exuded confidence as she said, “We will bring Rajanna Rajyam”, when she was asked whether she plans to bring Rajanna Rajyam in Telangana. Rajanna Rajyam is a reference to the rule of Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy in undivided Andhra Pradesh.

YSR, as Rajasekhara Reddy was popularly known, was chief minister of Andhra Pradesh from 2004 to 2009, when he died in a helicopter crash. Following his father's death and subsequent developments in Congress, Jagan Mohan Reddy quit the party to float YSR Congress Party.



READ: ‘Will bring Rajanna Rajyam to Telangana’: YS Sharmila after meeting supporters