New lockdown guidelines: Here is what will be allowed and what is banned

Spitting in public has been made a punishable offence, masks compulsory in public places.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

With the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus extended till May 3, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued an updated set of guidelines on Wednesday, easing curbs on some sectors. The Centre has also made wearing of masks compulsory in public places across the country.

Spitting in public has been made a punishable offence and a strict ban enforced on sale of liquor, gutka, tobacco etc.

The curbs on transportation (including by air, rail or road) will continue. All educational institutions, coaching centres, industrial and commercial activities, hospitality services, cinema halls, shopping complexes, theatres and religious centres will continue to remain shut. The same applies to all social, political and other events, at places of worship.

Services allowed from April 20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during the lockdown extension announcement, certain activities that are not in hotspots will be allowed to open up for necessary activity from April 20.

In furtherance to this, agricultural activities, horticultural activities, farmers and farm workers in the field, procurement of agri products and mandis are allowed.

Highway dhabas, truck repair shops, call centres for government activities, shops of agriculture machinery, its spare parts, its supply chain, repairs, and custom hiring centres related to farm machinery will also open from April 20.

Manufacturing units of drugs, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, construction of medical infrastructure including the manufacture of ambulances to remain open from April 20.

Tea, coffee and rubber plantations to be allowed to operate with maximum 50% staff.

Services provided by self-employed electricians, IT repairs, plumbers, motor mechanics, carpenters to be allowed from April 20.

Manufacturing, industrial units with access control in SEZs, export oriented units, industrial estates, industrial townships to be allowed to function.

Industries operating in rural areas to be permitted to run from April 20 with strict social distancing norms.

MGNREGA work will continue with implementation of social distancing and the requirement of a mask.

However, these exemptions given from April 20 will not be applicable in COVID-19 hotspots and containment zones and the respective state or UT governments cannot dilute guidelines in any manner but may impose stricter measures as per local requirements.

What will continue

All health services, including AYUSH, will remain operational. This includes hospitals, nursing homes, dispensaries, chemists, pharmacies, medical laboratories, pharmaceutical and medical research labs, veterinary hospitals and clinics etc. will continue to be allowed to operate.

Anganwadis remain operational, but beneficiaries will not attend anganwadis.

Grocery stores, fruits, vegetables shops/ carts, milk booths, poultry, meat and fish shops will remain open for the duration of the lockdown.

RBI, financial markets and RBI-regulated entities to remain open. Banks, ATMs and other services will continue to function.

IRDAI and insurance companies will function as well.

Use of private vehicles to be allowed for emergency services (including medical and veterinary care), and for procuring essential commodities. On four wheelers, one passenger is allowed in the back seat. For two-wheelers, only the driver is allowed.

Services allowed to operate

> Print and electronic media

> IT and ITeS services (upto 50% strength)

> Data and call centres for government activities

> E-commerce companies (vehicles used by these companies can ply with permission)

> Courier services

> Private security services

> Cold storage and warehousing

> Hotels, homestays, lodges and motels, accommodating tourists and persons stranded due to lockdown, medical and emergency staff, air and sea crew

> Establishments used/ earmarked for quarantine facilities

> Services provided by self-employed persons, eg. electrician, IT repairs, plumbers, motor mechanics, and carpenters.

Since educational institutions continue to remain shut, the government said it expected establishments to maintain “the academic schedule through online teaching”. Use of DD and other educational channels may be made for teaching, it added.

“Any person violating these lockdown measures will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 [punishment for obstruction] besides legal action under Sec. 188 of the IPC [Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant], and other legal provisions as applicable. Extracts of these penal provisions are at Annexure II,” the guidelines stated.

With PTI inputs