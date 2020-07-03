New diet plan for COVID-19 patients in Karnataka: Hereâ€™s how it looks

This comes after many raised complaints about the food given to COVID-19 patients at hospitals in Bengaluru and other parts of the state.

The Karnataka government has issued orders to provide quality and nutritious food to COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in designated hospitals, an official said on Thursday. The order comes after complaints were raised about the food given to COVID-19 patients at hospitals in Bengaluru and other parts of the state.

"Aimed at improving the immunity power in COVID-19 patients, they shall be provided with quality and nutritious food on time, as suggested by dieticians," said Jawaid Akhtar, Health Secretary of Karnataka.

According to the new order, breakfast will be served at 7 am, lunch at 1 pm and dinner at 7 pm. Hereâ€™s the new diet chart for COVID-19 patients:

Breakfast

Monday: Rava Idli

Tuesday: Pongal

Wednesday: Set Dosa

Thursday: Rice Idli

Friday: Bisi Bele Bath

Saturday: Chow chow bath

Sunday: Set Dosa

Refreshments after breakfast

Patients will be provided one fruit every day. Fruits such as watermelon, papaya and muskmelon will be served on alternate days.

Lunch

All patients will receive roti, chapati, palya (a dish made with beans), rice, dal, egg and curd for lunch.

Evening refreshment

At 5 pm every evening, they will be served one banana and three cookies, two protein cookies, two dates and a mango bar for vitamin C.

Dinner

Dinner, which will be served at 9 pm, will consist of roti, chapati, palya, rice, dal and curd and flavoured milk.

According to the health department, the new diet plan will benefit 8,194 COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at designated hospitals across the southern state.

With inputs from IANS