New anthem by Lucky Ali urges Bengalureans to keep city clean

The 3-minute video features the city's landmarks like Karnataka High Court, KR Market, Hebbal Flyover, Majestic bus stand and Town Hall.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has received its fair share of flak for its failure to fill up Bengaluru's infamous potholes and clean the city's garbage. In an effort to highlight the cause of keeping Bengaluru clean, the BBMP launched an anthem sung by noted singer Lucky Ali.

The song is sung in Kannada and English and the three-minute video is shot in different parts of the city. It features the Bengaluru's landmarks like the Karnataka High Court, KR Market, Hebbal Flyover, Majestic bus stand and Town Hall. There is no mention of the BBMP Head Office.

It also shows drone views of the city's iconic buildings and busy traffic spots along with video clips of pourakarmikas, BBMP officials and the city's residents striving to clean the city.

The song further mentions that the ultimate goal is to make the city's streets 'heavenly'.

BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar told reporters that efforts were being made to improve Bengaluru's ranking in the Swachch Sarvekshana. Bengaluru is currently ranked 194 out of 500 in the rankings. The song was released as part of the awareness drive to encourage citizens to keep the city clean.

"The wait is over! Namma Bengaluru has its own anthem titled Jotheyagi, meaning together. BBMP urges citizens to take the first look at the anthem here," Anil Kumar tweeted following the launch of the anthem.

The wait is over! Namma #Bengaluru has its own anthem titled ಜೊತೆಯಾಗಿ (Jotheyagi), meaning together. #BBMP urges citizens to take the first look at the anthem here https://t.co/bfxA4h6ta7

Advisory:required for clarity.#SwachhSurvekshan2020Bengaluru #NammaOoruSwachhaBengaluru — B.H.Anil Kumar,IAS (@BBMPCOMM) January 24, 2020

BBMP also announced English and Kannada messages will be spread through social media on topics like garbage segregation, public urinals, and keeping spaces clean.

The BBMP recently installed mirrors on walls in five places in the city including in the busy Church Street area at a cost of Rs 1.5 lakh. The mirrors, BBMP said, were installed to discourage men from urinating in public. The civic body is looking to install more such mirrors in high footfall areas in the city.

The BBMP also fined the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) Rs 50,000 as part of its ongoing efforts to curb the use of single-use plastic in the city. The civic body had earlier fined eateries including McDonald's for the same offence.