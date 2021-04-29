Netflix launches its shuffle feature worldwide, now called â€˜Play Somethingâ€™

Atom NETFLIX

Content streaming platform Netflix, on Wednesday, launched its shuffle feature as â€˜Play Somethingâ€™ to users worldwide. When selected, Netflix will play another show or movie it thinks you'll like, based on your interests and prior viewing behaviour, TechCrunch reported. In other words, it won't play random content, but will instead bring up either a movie or show you're already watching, a series or movie on your list, an unfinished series or movie you may want to revisit, or a brand new series or film that Netflix's personalisation algorithms suggest.

The feature has been in testing under various names and styles for some time. A year ago, the feature was called â€˜Shuffle Playâ€™, for example.

During its Q4 earnings, Netflix said the shuffle feature would roll out to its worldwide users sometime in the first half of 2021, describing it as a way for users to "instantly watch a title chosen just for them."

The new option can be found on Netflix's TV app underneath your profile name, on the navigation menu to the left of your screen and on the tenth row on your Netflix homepage.

It will soon begin testing on mobile devices, starting with Android.

Earlier this month, delayed production and fewer shows led to a slump in user growth for Netflix as the streaming giant came in 2 million short of its target of 210 million paid users globally in Q1 2021. The Q1 2021 results led to Netflix stock nosediving around 10% on April 21.

The sluggish growth is expected to continue in the next quarter as well, as Netflix predicted only one million additional subscribers. Last year, it added 10 million during the second quarter.

The company said that production delays from COVID-19 in 2020 would lead to a 2021 slate that is more heavily second-half weighted with a large number of returning franchises.