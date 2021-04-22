Negative COVID-19 test report must to attend weddings on Sunday: Kozhikode Collector

Weddings are the only exception for the ban on public gatherings in Kozhikode, and a maximum of 20 people can attend.

The Kozhikode District administration has announced strict regulations to be put in place amid rising COVID-19 cases in the district. Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao has ordered a prohibition on any kinds of gatherings in the district on Sundays. The only exemption is for weddings, to be held with a maximum of 20 people in attendance. All attendees will have to carry a negative COVID-19 test certificate.

Kozhikode district stands second in the total number of active patients in the state, followed by Ernakulam, with over 16,000 people under treatment. On Thursday, 3,372 people tested positive for the coronavirus in Kozhikode district alone. Kozhikode district stands second in the total number of active patients in the state, followed by Ernakulam, with over 16,000 people under treatment. “The test positivity rate (TPR) of certain local bodies in Kozhikode district is very high compared to the state’s percentage,” the Collector said in the order that was issued.

According to the recent guidelines released by the state government on April 18, those conducting events like weddings and housewarming ceremonies must register it in the COVID-19 Jagratha portal. In case of an outdoor event, up to 150 people are allowed to take part, and 75 in case of an indoor event. While the rules apply in Kozhikode as well, on Sundays, only 20 people will be allowed to participate in wedding ceremonies.&

Meanwhile, in the largest single day spike in the state, 26,995 people tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday from among 1.37 lakh people who were tested in Kerala. The total number of active patients in Kerala now stands at 1.56 lakh. Ernakulam District has the highest active cases in the state, with over 21,000.

On Wednesday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced that in the upcoming phase of the vaccination drive against the coronavirus, open to all those aged above 18 years from May 1, the vaccination will be free of cost.