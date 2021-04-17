Negative COVID-19 or vaccination docs mandatory to enter Kasaragodâ€™s market, town areas

There will be arrangements for the vaccination as well as for COVID-19 testing in Kasaragodâ€™s town areas as well.

The Kasaragod District Disaster Management Authority (DMA) has put in restrictions to enter the major markets and town areas in the district in the wake of COVID-19 spike in Kerala from April 24. As per information given by the District Information Office on Friday, those entering the markets and town areas of Kasaragod, Kanjangad, Kumbala, Uppala, Neeleswaram and Cheruvathur, will have to carry either the COVID-19 negative certificate which is not older than 14 days or the certificate of completion of two shots of the vaccination.

The district DMA chairman and District Collector Sajith Babu said that there will be police checking in the town areas to ensure these regulations. Along with this, there will be arrangements made for the vaccination as well as for the COVID-19 testing. However, the checking has not yet started.

Further, in the wayside eateries, only parcelling of food will be allowed. Eateries along the highway from Talappady to Kalikkadavu will be allowed to provide takeaway. These shops are also mandared to close by 9 pm. The district administration of Kasaragod also decided to shut the shops and commercial establishments by 9 pm, the same as the rest of the state.

Outdoor and indoor sports activities have also been restricted in the district. No permission will be given for festivals, the authorities have said, and the festivals for which permissions have already been given will be conducted with strict regulations. Police checking will be there at beaches and tourist spots of the district.

At a meeting chaired by the District Collector, it was also decided to open the TATA Hospital in Kasaragod at the earliest and all measures will be taken to get an electricity connection there.

In the meeting, the District Medical Officer also informed that there will be no difficulty in increasing the COVID-19 testing, and that 11,000 tests will be done in the next two days in Kasaragod.