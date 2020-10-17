NEET results declared: Soyeb Aftab, Akanksha Singh get perfect score of 720

The top score in 2019 was 701 out of 720.

Results for NEET 2020 were declared on Friday night after a long, anxious wait by the lakhs of candidates who appeared for the test. The nationwide topper of NEET 2020, with a perfect score of 720 out of 720, is Soyeb Aftab from Odisha. The candidate with All India Rank (AIR) 2 is Akanksha Singh from Delhi, who also got a perfect score of 720. The third rank went to Tummala Snikitha from Telangana, while Vineeth Sharma from Rajasthan stood fifth and Amrisha Khaitan from Haryana stood fifth overall.

Many candidates with varying ranks had the same total scores, and the tie is broken by giving first preference to the candidate who scored higher marks in Biology section, followed by Chemistry. If the tie continues, the student with fewer incorrect answers overall is given preference. In case the tie doesnâ€™t break even then, the student who is older in age gets preference in ranking.

Among the top 50 candidates overall, eight are from Andhra Pradesh, seven from Telangana, four from Kerala, one from Tamil Nadu, and one from Karnataka. There were seven candidates from the OBC category, and two candidates from SC category (Anantha Parakrama B Nookala from Andhra Pradesh and Dasari Sai Chakradhar from Telangana), among the top 50 ranks across India.

State toppers

Among the states, the first rank in Andhra Pradesh has been bagged by Guthi Chaitanya Sindhu, followed by Kota Venkat with state second rank and Bhavanam Manasa with state third rank. In Telangana, the state first rank has gone to Tummala Snikitha, followed by Anantha Parakrama B Nookala getting second rank and Bareddy Sai Thrisha Reddy with third rank.

In Kerala, Aysha S bagged the state first rank, followed by Lulu A who got the second rank and Sanish Ahammed who got the third rank.

Chandigarh saw the highest pass percentage, with 75.64% of the candidates who appeared for the test meeting the qualifying criteria. This was followed by Delhi with a 75.49% candidates qualifying, and Haryana with a pass percentage of 72.9%.